Boy, 17, critically wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3:54 p.m. in the 100 block of East 132nd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the neck and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

