Boy, 17, critically wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Riverdale on the Far South Side.
He was on the sidewalk about 3:54 p.m. in the 100 block of East 132nd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the neck and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police, but Chicago Police Department can’t keep up
The Latest
The Kraken held Beniers back from the NHL one year longer than expected, and he has rewarded them with a fantastic rookie season. The Hawks would love if their ultra-slow path for Lukas Reichel leads to the same payoff.
In his first move of free agency, Wade extended a qualifying offer to Rebekah Gardner. Next up comes some of the biggest hurdles — re-signing the Sky’s unrestricted free agents.
Sources have told the Sun-Times that the Bulls could be very quiet as the Feb. 9 deadline comes and goes. That doesn’t mean Billy Donovan’s players can’t get loud in other ways - specifically turning up the volume on the defensive end, and more importantly, sustaining it.
The statue is set to be unveiled in 2024, president of business operations Crane Kenney said at Cubs Convention.
The man, 29, was in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when he was shot in the back and neck, police said.