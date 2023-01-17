Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The teen was walking in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray car approached and someone in the rear passenger seat opened fire, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the left arm and was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
