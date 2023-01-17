The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was shot Jan. 17, 2023 on the Far South Side.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray car approached and someone in the rear passenger seat opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the left arm and was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

