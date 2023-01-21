Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew, according to Chicago police. That person then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, police said.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
He was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.
A man, 56, was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.
A man, 26, swerved to avoid a car, then hit a pillar and another car in traffic in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue.
UIC chancellor vows to make a deal with striking faculty this weekend, but says two sides are $9.2M apart
A union leader said management made an offer early in Friday’s negotiations that “shows significant enough movement” that bargaining would continue.