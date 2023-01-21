Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew, according to Chicago police. That person then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

