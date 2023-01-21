The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting

He was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Far South Side shooting early Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking through an alley about 2 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a car started shooting, Chicago police said.

Someone then drove the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, police said.

No arrests were reported.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side late Friday.
Crime
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
The man, 35, was arguing with another person who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin
Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were hospitalized Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 after an apartment fire in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street.
Chicago
2 hospitalized after Lake View apartment fire
A man, 56, was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.
Chicago
Driver killed, passenger injured after car swerves, hits pillar, car in Bucktown
A man, 26, swerved to avoid a car, then hit a pillar and another car in traffic in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stephanie Muñoz-Navarro, a nontenure-track lecturer who teaches Spanish, chants during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Education
UIC chancellor vows to make a deal with striking faculty this weekend, but says two sides are $9.2M apart
A union leader said management made an offer early in Friday’s negotiations that “shows significant enough movement” that bargaining would continue.
By Nader Issa
 