Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.
The teen was walking through an alley about 2 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a car started shooting, Chicago police said.
Someone then drove the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The man, 35, was arguing with another person who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.
A man, 56, was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.
A man, 26, swerved to avoid a car, then hit a pillar and another car in traffic in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue.
UIC chancellor vows to make a deal with striking faculty this weekend, but says two sides are $9.2M apart
A union leader said management made an offer early in Friday’s negotiations that “shows significant enough movement” that bargaining would continue.