Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking through an alley about 2 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a car started shooting, Chicago police said.

Someone then drove the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, police said.

No arrests were reported.

