The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Secret Service agents search Glen Ellyn home

The nature of the investigation wasn’t clear. There was no threat to public safety, local police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Secret Service agents search Glen Ellyn home
Police car light bar.

Sun-Times file

A block in west suburban Glen Ellyn was closed for several hours Thursday as federal Secret Service agents searched a home there.

Western Avenue was closed between Geneva Road and Elm Street as agents conducted an investigation at a house on the block between about 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to Glen Ellyn police.

There was no threat to public safety, police said.

The nature of the investigation wasn’t clear.

The Secret Service, which provides protection for the president and other top officials, also works criminal cases related to financial security, including those involving credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud.

Next Up In Crime
Jury awards $55.5 million to man who suffered brain damage during birth at UIC hospital
Mom of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French faces man charged in fatal shooting: ‘My faith tells me to forgive, I’m not ready for that.’
Slick roads cause 3 collisions on Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street
Red truck sought after 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in North Lawndale shooting
String of robberies reported within minutes near UIC
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Politics
GOP rivals slam Trump over comments on Israel, Netanyahu
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum compared Trump’s comments to a foreign ally criticizing the U.S. in the aftermath of 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Jill Colvin | AP and Adriana Gomez Licon | AP
 
Rudolph Isley (right) poses with brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr. and Ronnie Isley in the mid-1960s.
Obituaries
Rudolph Isley, original Isley Brothers member, dies at 84
Singer performed on hits including ‘Shout,’ ‘Twist and Shout’ and ‘That Lady.’
By Associated Press
 
Walter Payton College Prep is among the selective enrollment high schools that students were set to test for this week.
Education
CPS high school admissions test canceled this weekend as technical problems continue
District officials say the technical problems have not been resolved and testing will be postponed ‘in order to ensure a smooth testing experience.’
By Nader Issa
 
Tom Skilling works on the weather desk at WGN studios in 2005.
Movies and TV
Tom Skilling, longtime WGN weather forecaster, to retire in February
‘I wouldn’t trade a single minute of it for anything,’ says the 45-year veteran of the station.
By Darel Jevens
 
Shamond Butler, joined by his parents and lawyer, at a press conference regarding the $55.5 million a jury ordered to be paid to Butler due to brain damage he suffered during birth.
Chicago
Jury awards $55.5 million to man who suffered brain damage during birth at UIC hospital
Shamond Butler, now 20, has the cognitive capability of a 2-year-old because of brain damage he suffered during birth, his lawyer said.
By Mary Norkol
 