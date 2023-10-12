Secret Service agents search Glen Ellyn home

A block in west suburban Glen Ellyn was closed for several hours Thursday as federal Secret Service agents searched a home there.
Western Avenue was closed between Geneva Road and Elm Street as agents conducted an investigation at a house on the block between about 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to Glen Ellyn police.
There was no threat to public safety, police said.
The nature of the investigation wasn’t clear.
The Secret Service, which provides protection for the president and other top officials, also works criminal cases related to financial security, including those involving credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud.
