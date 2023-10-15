Man wounded in Near West Side shooting

A man wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side early Sunday morning is hospitalized in critical condition.
Chicago police were on patrol in the 700 block of South Loomis Ave. about 2:40 a.m. when they found a man unresponsive in his vehicle and discovered he had a gunshot wound to his back, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A witness told police they saw four men run away from the vehicle after firing several shots toward it.
No one is in custody, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.
