Sunday, October 15, 2023
Man wounded in Near West Side shooting

The victim was in the 700 block of South Loomis Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
FatalShooting020618_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side early Sunday morning is hospitalized in critical condition.

Chicago police were on patrol in the 700 block of South Loomis Ave. about 2:40 a.m. when they found a man unresponsive in his vehicle and discovered he had a gunshot wound to his back, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police they saw four men run away from the vehicle after firing several shots toward it. 

No one is in custody, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

