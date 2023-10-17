Man slain in Grand Crossing

Police are looking for the shooter responsible for killing a 34-year-old man early Tuesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Shortly after 4 a.m. the unidentified man was found unresponsive in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Further details were unclear but nobody else was hurt and there were no arrests.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
