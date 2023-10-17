The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man slain in Grand Crossing

A 4 a.m. shooting left a 34-year-old man dead in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Man slain in Grand Crossing
Police tape.

Sun-Times file

Police are looking for the shooter responsible for killing a 34-year-old man early Tuesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Shortly after 4 a.m. the unidentified man was found unresponsive in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Further details were unclear but nobody else was hurt and there were no arrests.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police
Chatham woman fatally shot during argument with gunman
North Center fire being investigated as arson
Man accused of gouging Crown Point canine officer’s eyes during arrest
Thousands attend funeral for Palestinian American boy killed in Plainfield Township
Chicago man convicted in child porn case arrested again on suspicion of possessing child pornography
The Latest
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police
About 5:30 a.m., two men were trying to cross the street about 5:25 a.m. near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when one of the men was struck by a BMW traveling south.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Chatham woman fatally shot during argument with gunman
Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD.JPG
News
North Center fire being investigated as arson
Four people were displaced by the fire but no injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man lays down flowers where Serabi Medina, 9, was killed in Portage Park in August.
Other Views
Guns are leading cause of death for kids. We have tools to help end this crisis.
Parents, schools and communities have a role to play in reducing gun-related deaths among young people, three researchers write. A first step: keep guns out of the hands of kids.
By Rebeccah SokolMarc A. Zimmerman, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our kids take cues from their cousin, a manipulator
Girls’ mom has been helping raise her nephew but worries he’s a bad influence on her own children.
By Abigail Van Buren
 