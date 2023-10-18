The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Schaumburg bank robbed at gunpoint

A man entered the U.S. Bank at 60 Meacham Road in Schaumburg on Wednesday morning, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Schaumburg bank robbed at gunpoint
IMG_8713.jpeg

The FBI said a man robbed the U.S. Bank at 60 Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg Wednesday morning.

FBI

A northwest suburban bank was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

A man entered the U.S. Bank, 60 Meacham Road in Schaumburg, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to the FBI. The time of the robbery wasn’t released.

He fled the area and was not arrested, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The robber was described by the FBI as a 6-foot Hispanic male with heavy build and black hair. He wore a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a black mask, police said.

The amount of money stolen wasn’t released.

Next Up In Crime
Pilsen family mourns brother found shot to death after apparently witnessing University Village car break-in
Slain Palestinian American boy remembered: ‘We are Plainfield strong; we are here for Wadea’
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
Car passenger fatally shot in Roseland
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
The Latest
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Chicago corruption trials
Jurors in corruption trial of Ed Burke will not hear any mention of Donald Trump when they listen to secret recordings
Burke’s defense team had asked that any mention of the former alderman’s work for Trump International Hotel & Tower be barred from the trial, arguing the former president was “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”
By Mariah Woelfel
 
Rabbi Shmuel Schuman, CEO of Hebrew Theological College, third from right, with members of his family in Hebron. Schuman was staying with his daughter’s family in Jerusalem on Oct. 7 when the Hamas attack began.
Israel-Hamas War
A Chicago Catholic deacon and rabbi fled Jerusalem just as Israel-Hamas war began
‘So many people are suffering when they don’t need to. We can live in harmony, that’s what all three of our religions tell us,’ said Daniel Welter, a deacon with Holy Name Cathedral.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Students congregate outside Walter Payton College Prep High School.
Education
CPS reschedules high school admissions test
All CPS eighth graders can take the test Tuesday or Wednesday in English. The exam will be available in five other languages on Nov. 1.
By Nader Issa
 
Connor Bedard has probably been unlucky to score only one goal in four games so far.
Blackhawks
As Connor Bedard piles up scoring chances, Blackhawks believe his goals will come soon
Bedard’s 28 individual scoring chances through four games ties him with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead. He’s frustrated he has scored only once, but a breakthrough seems imminent.
By Ben Pope
 
Rylan Wilder — accidentally shot in the left arm in November 2019 by a Des Plaines police officer pursuing a bank robber — hugs his mother Lucia Morales on Wednesday at the family attorney’s Loop office. This week, Wilder signed off on a $1.9 million settlement with the city of Des Plaines.
Mistakenly shot by Des Plaines cop, young guitarist will get $1.9 million payout
The shooting by an officer who chased a bank robber into a store on the Northwest Side left Rylan Wilder needing more than a dozen operations. Des Plaines officials admitted no wrongdoing.
By Stefano Esposito
 