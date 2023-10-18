The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Lake County sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man wielding meat cleaver

Yong Lin, 46, was found unconscious Wednesday night in a Round Lake home. He woke up as a deputy was trying to save his life and lunged at the deputy with the cleaver, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Sun-Times file photo

A man with a meat cleaver who lunged toward a Lake County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Yong Lin, 46, was found lying next to the cleaver, unconscious and bleeding on a mattress in a living room of a home in the 34200 block of Barberry Court in Round Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the home and began lifesaving treatments when the man woke up and grabbed the cleaver, police said.

He lunged at the deputy and another person in the home before the deputy shot him, police said.

The deputy and paramedics treated the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lin was identified Thursday by the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The deputy involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the incident. 

