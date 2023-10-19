Man fatally shot by woman during fight in West Garfield Park
The man, 46, was shot in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue. Chicago police said the woman had a concealed carry permit.
A man was fatally shot by a woman during a fight Wednesday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 46, was shot several times around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
The woman, a concealed carry holder, was taken into custody.
Pilsen family mourns brother found shot to death after apparently witnessing University Village car break-in
The Latest
After a year’s courtship, man urges partner in New Jersey to move to his town in Ohio, but it’s a tough decision.
In a city that’s often quick to roll the bulldozer on vacant buildings, the Ramova’s resurrection this fall shows Chicago’s architecture is always worth saving.
Taking advantage of the three-year pause on payments, Brianna Kidd, 30, a college grad, worked two jobs and lived with her father to do it.
Natalee Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates. She was last seen May 30, 2005. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” her mother said.