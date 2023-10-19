The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot by woman during fight in West Garfield Park

The man, 46, was shot in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue. Chicago police said the woman had a concealed carry permit.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot by woman during fight in West Garfield Park
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed by a concealed carry holder Oct. 18, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot by a woman during a fight Wednesday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 46, was shot several times around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The woman, a concealed carry holder, was taken into custody.

Next Up In Crime
Suspect admits he killed Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005, pleads guilty to extorting her mother
Lake County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man wielding cleaver
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett reportedly checks into rehab
Schaumburg bank robbed at gunpoint
Pilsen family mourns brother found shot to death after apparently witnessing University Village car break-in
Slain Palestinian American boy remembered: ‘We are Plainfield strong; we are here for Wadea’
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I might leave behind great job, adult kids to be with boyfriend
After a year’s courtship, man urges partner in New Jersey to move to his town in Ohio, but it’s a tough decision.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A rendering of a renovated Ramova Theatre.
Editorials
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
In a city that’s often quick to roll the bulldozer on vacant buildings, the Ramova’s resurrection this fall shows Chicago’s architecture is always worth saving.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Brianna Kidd of Brookfield, who turbocharged her payments during the COVID-19 pandemic and whittled down her balance from $37,000 to $10,000. Now, she’s on track to pay off her loans in two years.
Consumer Affairs
College grad from Brookfield paid down $27,000 in student loan debt in 3 years. Just $10,000 to go.
Taking advantage of the three-year pause on payments, Brianna Kidd, 30, a college grad, worked two jobs and lived with her father to do it.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Joran van der Sloot
Crime
Suspect admits he killed Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005, pleads guilty to extorting her mother
Natalee Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates. She was last seen May 30, 2005. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” her mother said.
By Kim Chandler | Associated Press and Sudhin Thanawala | Associated Press
 