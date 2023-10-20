3 teens wounded in Uptown shooting

Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday in the Uptown neighborhood.
The three — a 16-year-old boy and two men, 18 — were in a parked car about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in another car pulled up next to them and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The younger teen suffered gunshot wounds to both his thighs, while one man was shot in his foot and the other grazed in his head, police said.
They drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
No arrests were reported.
