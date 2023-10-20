Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot and killed Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:50 p.m. while in the 2200 block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
No other information was available.
