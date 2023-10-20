The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Man fatally shot in South Shore

The man, 23, was shot in the chest about 3:50 p.m. while in the 2200 block of East 68th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:50 p.m. while in the 2200 block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

No other information was available.

