The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting

The boy was near the street around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

He was near the street about 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Judge decries ‘damn lies’ by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Mayor Johnson agrees to sweeten police contract, extend it 2 years
3 teens wounded in Uptown shooting
2 Chicago officers cleared of lying about 2010 fatal shooting
The Latest
People raise their fists during a rally this month for striking workers who are part of the United Auto Workers union at United Auto Workers’ Local 551 headquarters on the South Side.
Business
Unions push to represent more workers, but organized labor’s share of jobs is declining
Organizing and mobilizing have gone on throughout the Chicago area with nurses and other health care employees, graduate teaching assistants, cannabis store crews, baristas and retail associates.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_116740500.jpg
College Sports
Beautiful Lives Project teams up with UIC women’s basketball for Court of Dreams event
Bryce Weiler co-founded the Beautiful Lives Project in 2017 with the goal of providing adults and children with disabilities across the country an opportunity to experience sports, art and wellness.
By Annie Costabile
 
A bird on a branch near McCormick Place Lakeside Center.
Environment
Chicago Audubon Society changing to Chicago Bird Alliance in a refutation of slaveholder John James Audubon
The bird conservation organization’s leaders join other groups after grappling with the legacy of “a historical figure aligned with systemic racism.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Screen_Shot_2019_01_01_at_2.18.47_PM_e1546467359432.png
Crime
Judge decries ‘damn lies’ by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
Terry Ferguson pleaded guilty to selling guns, drugs to undercover ATF agents.
By Andy Grimm
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood
The boy was shot in the armpit and was hospitalized, but his condition wasn’t known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 