13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The boy was near the street around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
No arrests were reported.
