The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man drives car into Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor

The driver escaped his car before it was fully submerged.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Man drives car into Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor
IMG_8727.jpeg

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan early Saturday after he drove his car into the lake at Belmont Harbor.

Chicago Police Department

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan early Saturday after he drove his car into the lake at Belmont Harbor on the North Side.

The 26-year-old escaped his car before it was fully submerged and Chicago Police Marine Unit officers helped him to shore around 3 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was reportedly in good condition, according to police.

Marine officers later retrieved the car from the lake.

It wasn’t clear how the man drove the car off the road and into the water.

No citations have been issued so far, police said.

