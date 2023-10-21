Man drives car into Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan early Saturday after he drove his car into the lake at Belmont Harbor on the North Side.

The 26-year-old escaped his car before it was fully submerged and Chicago Police Marine Unit officers helped him to shore around 3 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was reportedly in good condition, according to police.

Early this morning #ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit rec a call that a car w/ an occupant had driven into #BelmontHarbor The occupant was able to get safely to shore & Marine Unit #Officers were able safely remove the #submerged car from harbor which was causing a #navigationalhazard pic.twitter.com/WeRJyuUvFO — Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) October 21, 2023

Marine officers later retrieved the car from the lake.

It wasn’t clear how the man drove the car off the road and into the water.

No citations have been issued so far, police said.

