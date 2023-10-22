Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale early Sunday morning.

After a physical altercation at about 5:20 a.m. with another individual inside a residence in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, two men were shot multiple times throughout their bodies, according to police.

The victims, 37 and 23 years old, were taken to Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police have a person in custody and charges are pending, according to police.

Area detectives are continuing to investigate.

