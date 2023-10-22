Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting
After a physical altercation at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday with another individual inside a residence in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 37-year-old and a 23-year-old, were shot multiple times throughout their bodies, police said.
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale early Sunday morning.
After a physical altercation at about 5:20 a.m. with another individual inside a residence in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, two men were shot multiple times throughout their bodies, according to police.
The victims, 37 and 23 years old, were taken to Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Police have a person in custody and charges are pending, according to police.
Area detectives are continuing to investigate.
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
The Latest
What was Matt Eberflus doing as time drained at the end of the first half? Plus, a big-picture look at Tyson Bagent and Teven Jenkins.
Johnson, looking for a contract extension, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter that put the finishing touch on another excellent defensive performance by an improving Bears defense in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field.
Set aside the details and the big picture for a moment and enjoy what happened Sunday: A kid who grew up in the middle of nowhere West Virginia, played Division II and went undrafted just stepped up and won a game for the Bears as a rookie.
He ran 16 times for 89 yards and caught three passes for 31 more. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and his first-ever receiving touchdown, becoming the third Bears running back since 2000 to total three scores in a game.
The rookie deserves another start, whether Justin Fields’ thumb is healed or not.