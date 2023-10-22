The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting

After a physical altercation at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday with another individual inside a residence in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 37-year-old and a 23-year-old, were shot multiple times throughout their bodies, police said.

By  Violet Miller
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale early Sunday morning.

The victims, 37 and 23 years old, were taken to Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police have a person in custody and charges are pending, according to police.

Area detectives are continuing to investigate.

