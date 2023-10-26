The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special education teacher charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper

Cristobal Santana is accused of shooting a state trooper in the leg Wednesday in Springfield. The family of his ex-girlfriend allege he’s responsible for her shooting death Sunday in Chicago.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special education teacher charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper
An Illinois State Police squad car

Sun-Times file

Attempted murder charges were filed against a Chicago man accused of shooting a state trooper this week in Springfield – days after he allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend outside her Garfield Ridge home, according to police and her family.

The charges, including two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a police officer, were filed Thursday in downstate Sangamon County against Cristobal Santana, 37. He also faces a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

State police said Santana is a suspect in a “recent” homicide in Chicago but did not give more details.

Family of Adrianna Lopez, 37, who was killed Sunday night outside her home, say Santana is her ex-boyfriend and had recently shown signs of violence against her.

A state trooper stopped Santana’s car about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, and gunfire was exchanged between the two. The trooper was shot in the leg, and Santana ran away but was taken into custody about 2 a.m., state police said.

The trooper and Santana, who was injured during his arrest, remained hospitalized Thursday evening, according to state police.

Lopez’s family alleges Santana “was there waiting for her” when she and a male friend returned about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to her home in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue. Gunshots were fired from an SUV, striking Lopez more than 10 times, police said.

A U.S. flag waves near the scene where a CPS special education teacher was shot to death outside her house in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue in Garfield Ridge. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A U.S. flag waves near the scene where a CPS special education teacher was shot to death in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue in Garfield Ridge on Oct. 25. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

She was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lopez and Santana dated for about a year and a half before they broke up three months ago, according to her family.

Lopez had been working as a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher at Nathan S. Davis Elementary School in the Brighton Park neighborhood for about three years, her family said.

Next Up In Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting
Businesses warned of ‘crash and grab’ robberies on Near North and South sides
Man stabbed in arm during Lake View quarrel
3 arrested after shots fired sparks police chase near Northeastern Illinois University
Police oversight panel asks city watchdog to investigate Chicago Police Department’s ties to extremist groups
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 