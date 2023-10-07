The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects

Two handguns were recovered and four people were taken into custody after the incident Saturday in the Grand Crossing District.

By  Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
   
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2:15 a.m. en la cuadra 6300 al sur de Kildare. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

A shooting near a police station Saturday afternoon in Woodlawn left two people wounded by gunfire and four officers hospitalized after they crashed while pursuing the suspected gunmen.

Someone fired shots from a car about 3:30 p.m., striking a 24-year-old man in his thigh and grazing a 28-year-old woman’s buttocks, outside the Grand Cross District police station the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

A source told the Sun-Times that both of the people wounded were migrants, 1,000 of whom have been staying temporarily at police stations across the city after seeking asylum in the United States. Many have been loaded on to buses in other states, including Texas, and sent to Chicago. The source said it wasn’t clear if the migrants were the targets of the shooting, or if the shooting was targeting migrants.

Responding officers located the car used in the shooting shortly after in the 5400 block of South State Street before the suspect’s car and a squad car collided, police said.

Four police officers had to be extricated from the squad car and were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. Their conditions haven’t been released.

The two people who were shot were take to University of Chicago Medical Center in good conditions, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from the suspects’ car and four occupants were taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

