2 critically wounded in shooting after argument turns physical in Auburn Gresham home
About 1:50 a.m., a man, 33, and woman, 52, were arguing inside the home in the 1700 block of West 86th Street when he pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.
Two people were critically wounded early Sunday after an argument turned physical inside a South Side home.
The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. in a home in the 1700 block of West 86th Street in Auburn Gresham.
A man, 33, and a woman, 52, were arguing when he pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.
The woman, shot in the abdomen, gained control of the gun and shot the man in the chest and back, police said.
Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in critical condition, officials said.
Area detectives were investigating.
