The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

2 critically wounded in shooting after argument turns physical in Auburn Gresham home

About 1:50 a.m., a man, 33, and woman, 52, were arguing inside the home in the 1700 block of West 86th Street when he pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 critically wounded in shooting after argument turns physical in Auburn Gresham home
Crime scene tape.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Oct. 8, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were critically wounded early Sunday after an argument turned physical inside a South Side home.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. in a home in the 1700 block of West 86th Street in Auburn Gresham.

A man, 33, and a woman, 52, were arguing when he pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.

The woman, shot in the abdomen, gained control of the gun and shot the man in the chest and back, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in critical condition, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
One in custody after man struck by vehicle in Clearing
8 wounded, 4 critically, in River North shooting
4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects
Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting
Tow truck driver fatally shot in Garfield Park was soon to become a father, family says
Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old Heaven Taylor
The Latest
Participants in the 2022 Columbus Day parade.
Chicago
Columbus Day parade will kick off at noon Monday
State Street will shut down for the parade, which is scheduled to step off at State Street and Wacker Drive, proceeding south from there to Van Buren Street.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Protecting Alex Caruso from himself remains priority No. 1 for Bulls
Coach Billy Donovan was very honest on Sunday about how he wanted to handle Caruso, as well as the guard’s playing time this preseason. That started with just seven-plus minutes of work against the Bucks in the opener.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
One in custody after man struck by vehicle in Clearing
The man, 26, was in ‘grave’ condition, officials said. He was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West 63rd Street about 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart (1) and Patrick Clacks III (21) react during the game against the Morgan Park at Gately.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 7 in high school football
I’Marion Stewart’s excellence, Glenbard West’s resurgence, the DuPage Valley champs and Loyola’s uncompetitive showdown.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema.
College Sports
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
The Illini have gone so far in the wrong direction, it’s fair to ask if the program is in any better condition midway through Bret Bielema’s third season than it was on Lovie Smith’s last day.
By Steve Greenberg
 