Monday, October 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A woman, 46, was shot in the hip and was listed in critical condition, and a boy, 17, was shot in the left arm and was reportedly in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Washington Heights on Monday afternoon.

A 46-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were on the sidewalk in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. when they were shot, according to police. 

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to police. The woman was shot in the hip and was listed in critical condition, and the boy was shot in the left arm and reportedly in good condition.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

