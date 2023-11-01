Evanston man charged with murder in Magnificent Mile beating

An Evanston man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to the beating death of a 53-year-old man earlier this year on the Magnificent Mile.
Henry Graham, 49, is accused of beating Russell Long, 53, about 3:45 p.m. June 29 while in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Long died July 12 of traumatic brain injuries, and the medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
Graham was arrested Monday in the Little Village neighborhood, police said. He was charged with one count of murder.
He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.
