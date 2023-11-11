Blue Island man fatally shot in Rogers Park

A 36-year-old man from the south suburbs was fatally shot in Rogers Park Friday night on the North Side.
Steven Brown was in a car around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and a person fired multiple shots into the car, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Brown, a Blue Island resident, was shot in the face and body and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died, authorities said.
No one was in custody.
