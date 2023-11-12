The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, wounded in North Lawndale

A man, 47, was in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 6:51 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in North Lawndale on Sunday night.

The man, 47, was in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 6:51 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

