Man shot, wounded in North Lawndale

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in North Lawndale on Sunday night.
The man, 47, was in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 6:51 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Five people were walking Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Division Street when four males stepped from an SUV with guns, robbed them and fled.
Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his campaign in May but failed to build support in a race dominated by former President Donald Trump.
A large gathering in Streeterville sought to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while in Northbrook, pro-Israeli demonstrators call for the release of nearly 240 hostages being held by Hamas.
Bedard is the first player in Hawks history to start his career with that much goal-scoring production. He’s also just the sixth NHL player to do so since 1994, joining an interesting group.
Bedard’s two highlight-reel goals Sunday weren’t enough to prevent the Hawks from losing to the Panthers 4-3. But if he keeps playing this well, he’s likely going to help this overmatched team overcome the odds quite often.