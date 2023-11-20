The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide

Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie, were found shot to death Sunday in their Homer Glen home after someone called 911 to report hearing arguing and gunshots.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide
Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.

Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.

Google Maps

The deaths of a Glendale Heights police sergeant and his wife on Sunday evening are being investigated as a murder-suicide, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Michael Huff had been with the Glendale Heights Police Department for more than 20 years, and his wife, Jackie Huff, was a former Glendale Heights employee, the police department said Monday.

Michael Huff was promoted to sergeant in June 2022, according to a since-deleted tweet from the police department.

“This loss has left a deep void within the village of Glendale Heights,” the police department said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michael and Jackie, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.”

Someone called 911 on Sunday to report hearing an argument followed by gunshots coming from the couple’s Homer Glen home.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive about 5:46 p.m. and found a man and woman on the kitchen floor covered in blood, according to the sheriff’s office. Fire department officers confirmed the deaths.

Officers said a handgun was found near the bodies.

An initial investigation by detectives determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Glendale Heights police said Michael Huff killed his wife before killing himself.

The police department is working with the Will County Sheriff’s Office to “provide any information” that could help the investigation, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the deaths as an “isolated incident” and said an autopsy will be performed.

Next Up In Crime
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries
Grandfather, 72, slain leaving nephew’s birthday party in Logan Square: ‘Someone crazy shot him.’
Fund set up for family of man fatally attacked outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’
Two boys, 14, fatally shot after attempted car theft reported on South Side, police say
Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by
The Latest
Police_Tape_2.JPG
Crime
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
The 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 2300 block of West 21st Street at about 2:50 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Under Chief Justice John Roberts, the U.S. Supreme Court last week issued a Code of Conduct for the nation’s highest court.
Editorials
U.S. Supreme Court’s new code of conduct is too little, too late
Lacking both enforcement and the weight of law, the new code is both useless and toothless.
By CST Editorial Board
 
f2d98935_a1e6_4327_b51e_93051aac0f3d.jpg
News
Brookfield Zoo welcomes new brown bear cubs for the first time in more than two decades
The 10-month-old cubs were found in Anchorage, Alaska, by officials with the state’s Department of Fish and Game and brought to Chicago Nov. 4.
By Violet Miller
 
Protesters on Monday block the entrance into a planned site for a Brighton Park tent shelter that could initially house 500 migrants before expanding to house 2,000.&nbsp;
Immigration
Brighton Park migrant tent site construction blocked by protesters: ‘Show me the permit; I’m ready to go to jail.’
Protesters said more than 10 dump trucks were lined up to enter the site to lay a gravel base, which city officials have said is required of any site intended for a migrant camp.
By Michael Loria and Tyler LaRiviere
 
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 a.m. en el patio de ferrocarriles de Norfolk Southern en 350 W. Garfield Ave.
Transportation
1 dead after freight train, semitruck collide in Back of the Yards rail yard
The collision happened about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the Norfolk Southern rail yard at 350 W. Garfield Ave.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Cindy Hernandez
 