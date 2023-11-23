Suspect sought in Waukegan bank robbery

A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery Wednesday in Waukegan, the FBI said.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank, 702 N. Green Bay Road, officials said.

A man displayed a demand note and implied he had a handgun before fleeing on foot, according to officials.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, white hat, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

The public can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

