Suspect sought in Waukegan bank robbery

A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery Wednesday in Waukegan, the FBI said.
About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank, 702 N. Green Bay Road, officials said.
A man displayed a demand note and implied he had a handgun before fleeing on foot, according to officials.
He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, white hat, the FBI said.
No injuries were reported.
The public can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
