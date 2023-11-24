The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man critically wounded during attempted robbery in East Garfield Park

The man told officers he was taking out the garbage when the suspect approached with a handgun and attempted to rob him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man critically wounded during attempted robbery in East Garfield Park
Crime scene tape. File photo

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and critically wounded during an attempted robbery Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, police said.

About 8:20 p.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot found the man, 33, in the 3700 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

The man told officers he was taking out the garbage when the suspect approached with a handgun and tried to rob him, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison: source
Alertan de una docena de asaltos en el Día de Acción de Gracias
Murder conviction of man who killed Cmdr. Paul Bauer upheld by appellate court
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest shoots host in Woodlawn
Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville
Archer Heights stabbing injures man and woman; suspect held: CPD
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_11_24_at_8.58.49_PM.png
Sports
A hearty scoop of thanks
Even with Chicago sports struggling right now, there’s still much to be grateful for on the landscape.
By Scoop Jackson
 
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
Bulls frustration hits new low evident by a DeMar DeRozan ejection
DeRozan was frustrated enough by his team’s poor play in Friday’s In-Season Tournament loss to the Raptors, but his frustration boiled over thanks to some last-second shots put up by his former team with the game well in hand.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis.
News
Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison: source
The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020.
By Michael R. Sisak | Associated Press
 
Rev. Richard J. McGrath, former president of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, in 2006.
The Watchdogs
Catholic order, New Lenox school pay $2 million over accusation ex-principal raped a student
The payout is in a lawsuit regarding the Rev. Richard McGrath, an Augustinian priest who ran Providence Catholic High School — and took the Fifth when asked about child pornography.
By Robert Herguth
 
Coby White
Sports Saturday
Need for speed as Bulls coach Billy Donovan would like to increase pace
Donovan is not asking Coby White to be Lonzo Ball as far as advancing the ball and pushing the team up the floor, but there are definitely little habits White can add that made Ball so effective.
By Joe Cowley
 