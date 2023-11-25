Employee shot in attempted robbery at NW Side liquor store

An employee at a liquor store in Irving Park was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery late Friday, according to Chicago police.

The 46-year-old told officers two unknown men entered the liquor store and shot him “after becoming aware of his presence” around 10:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Belmont, police said.

The robbers took off, and the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

