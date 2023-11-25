Employee shot in attempted robbery at NW Side liquor store
The 46-year-old told officers two unknown men entered the store and shot him in the shoulder around 10:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Belmont.
An employee at a liquor store in Irving Park was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery late Friday, according to Chicago police.
The 46-year-old told officers two unknown men entered the liquor store and shot him “after becoming aware of his presence” around 10:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Belmont, police said.
The robbers took off, and the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
We also asked if the holiday was better or worse because the Bears weren’t one of the six teams playing. In hindsight, maybe it was a dumb question.
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. No one was hurt, but a witness told police three people ran from the scene.
All the scores from around the area.
Those who pursue elected office do so to serve the public and, in the case of many Latinos, to be a voice for underrepresented communities — at a considerable personal cost, the leader of a nonprofit writes.
Chris Getz’s first trade won’t be his last this offseason, and it might not be his biggest, not with Dylan Cease as a potential chip.