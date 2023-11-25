The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Boy, 16, shot in Little Village

The teenager was shot multiple times about 12:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on November 25, 2023 shows an International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas driving towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported
Israel-Hamas War
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip: Israeli military
Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal. The last-minute delay created a tense standoff but ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Blackhawks
Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future,’ Kyle Davidson says
Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry’s absence is a team decision, not Perry’s decision. Perry’s agent later released a seemingly contradictory statement that Perry has “stepped away...to attend to personal matters.”
By Ben Pope
 
High School Football
Patrick Weaver’s late interception seals Cary-Grove’s Class 6A state title win over East St. Louis
The Trojans beat the Flyers 23-20 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. It’s the fourth state championship for Cary-Grove.
By Michael O’Brien
 
College Sports
Rocky Lombardi sparks Northern Illinois to win over Kent State, bowl-eligibility
Lombardi scored from a yard out with just under five minutes left in the game, and Jacob Finley recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired to give NIU a 37-27 victory.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Bears
‘T’ in Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle stands for turnovers, but Bears aren’t getting many
The Bears are 18th in takeaways the last two seasons and have little chance to win when they don’t generate them.
By Jason Lieser
 