Boy, 16, shot in Little Village

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.
The 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
