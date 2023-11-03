2 teens charged in 86-year-old man’s shooting death

Two teenagers are accused of fatally shooting an 86-year-old man on his front lawn before speeding away in his sport-utility vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A boy, 15, was charged with murder, and a 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated carjacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen car. The two were arrested Thursday at their school in the 2900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

They were expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.

Charles Hobson Sr. was outside his home in the 8100 block of South Throop Street about 10 a.m. Sept. 23 when the two people approached him and shot him in the leg, according to Chicago police reports.

Officers found Hobson unconscious and lying on the grass and then spotted Hobson’s missing 2023 Lincoln Nautilus traveling through the alley behind his house, according to the reports.

Hobson died about an hour later.

Hobson owned several businesses, including two shoe stores on 47th Street in the 1960s, according to his son, Charles Hobson Jr.

Charles Hobson Sr. Provided

Hobson Sr. always drove Lincoln vehicles and had recently traded his 30-year-old Lincoln Continental for a 2023 upgrade, his son said.

“He was a man everybody looked up to. He had words of encouragement for everybody he came in contact with,” Hobson Jr. said in a previous interview with the Sun-Times. “I’m going to miss his voice, his smile.”

Contributing: Mohammad Samra

