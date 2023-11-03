The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

2 teens charged in 86-year-old man’s shooting death

A boy, 15, is charged with murder, and a 16-year-old boy is charged with aggravated carjacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen car in the September attack.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE 2 teens charged in 86-year-old man’s shooting death
Charles Hobson Sr.

Charles Hobson Sr.

Provided

Two teenagers are accused of fatally shooting an 86-year-old man on his front lawn before speeding away in his sport-utility vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A boy, 15, was charged with murder, and a 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated carjacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen car. The two were arrested Thursday at their school in the 2900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

They were expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.

Charles Hobson Sr. was outside his home in the 8100 block of South Throop Street about 10 a.m. Sept. 23 when the two people approached him and shot him in the leg, according to Chicago police reports.

Officers found Hobson unconscious and lying on the grass and then spotted Hobson’s missing 2023 Lincoln Nautilus traveling through the alley behind his house, according to the reports.

Hobson died about an hour later.

Hobson owned several businesses, including two shoe stores on 47th Street in the 1960s, according to his son, Charles Hobson Jr. 

charles_hobson_sr.jpg

Charles Hobson Sr.

Provided

Hobson Sr. always drove Lincoln vehicles and had recently traded his 30-year-old Lincoln Continental for a 2023 upgrade, his son said.

“He was a man everybody looked up to. He had words of encouragement for everybody he came in contact with,” Hobson Jr. said in a previous interview with the Sun-Times. “I’m going to miss his voice, his smile.”

Contributing: Mohammad Samra

Next Up In Crime
A Chicago police officer was accused of sexual assault. The top cop pushed to keep him on the force.
Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson indicted for perjury, obstruction of justice
Three Chicago men charged with racketeering for 2019 fatal shooting
Man stabbed while sleeping on Bucktown sidewalk
Driver dies after traffic crash moments after he was shot in Woodlawn
Ex-Chicago top cop Fred Waller staying on at CPD as a ‘deputy director’ — with combined annual pay and pension reaching $333,323
The Latest
CPD.JPG
Police Reform
A Chicago police officer was accused of sexual assault. The top cop pushed to keep him on the force.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that the officer engaged in a series of nonconsensual sexual acts against the woman, who reported that he attacked her when she fell asleep at her home in Oak Lawn after they attended a banquet in March 2020.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
Joshua Anleu was struck by a driver while biking near his home Oct. 4, 2023, in Portage Park.
Metro/State
Bike safety advocates to hold vigil for 16-year-old Joshua Anleu, who was struck by a driver last month in Portage Park
Bike Lane Uprising will hold a ghost bike vigil for Anleu at 1 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Long and Waveland avenues.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Laura Junge painted this mural in Lake View in October.
Murals and Mosaics
Why does this Lake View mural picture an octopus, seahorses and a skywriting rat?
Chicago artist Laura Junge says she was taking a lighthearted approach to make a serious point that people need to do a better job protecting the planet.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Fourtunehouse Art Center co-founder Makafui Searcy inside the Bronzeville gallery and retail space at 4410 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Business
In Bronzeville, Fourtunehouse Art Center aims to offer space for artists, musicians, the community
The art gallery and retail space opened last year and has expanded to offer an internship program and community events such as workshops and an open mic night.
By Alejandro Hernandez
 
An example of a SoundVue Noise Camera, made by United Kingdom-based Intelligent Instruments, in New York City.
Entertainment and Culture
Noise cameras in Chicago? You’ve got to be kidding.
Noisy cars aren’t our biggest problem; reckless drivers are.
By Mary Mitchell
 