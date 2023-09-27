The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

86-year-old man slain outside South Side home ‘saw the good in everybody,’ son says

With a smile like ‘sunshine,’ Charles Hobson Sr., 86, always drove a Lincoln, said his son. Recently, he upgraded: to a 2023 Nautilus SUV, which thieves sped away with after gunning him down Saturday.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 86-year-old man slain outside South Side home ‘saw the good in everybody,’ son says
Screenshot_20230927_151434_Messages.jpg

Charles Hobson Sr.

Provided

Charles Hobson Sr. loved singing in his church choir around Christmas — he did so every year for nearly seven decades.

“The church was his passion,” Charles Hobson Jr., his son, told the Sun-Times. “He loved God and he loved people. He saw the good in everybody.”

Hobson Sr., 86, was fatally shot and robbed on his front lawn in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday morning. Police spotted three people inside his brand new SUV speeding away.

Two people were arrested but Chicago police have not announced charges.

Hobson Sr. grew up in the Garfield Park neighborhood and was an entrepreneur who had various businesses, including two shoe stores on 47th Street in the 1960s, according to his son. He retired from entrepreneurship “about 10 to 15 years ago,” his son said.

Since then, Hobson Sr. enjoyed traveling to a timeshare he had in Aruba or to Atlanta, where all his kids live, to visit his children. He also loved jazz music — his favorite artists were John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

“He liked classics,” Hobson Jr. said of his dad’s affinity for jazz.

Hobson Jr., 64, is one of four children Hobson Sr. had. When asked about how many grandchildren his father had, Hobson Jr. needed a few moments to take count — the final tally was eight. He also had two great-grandchildren with a third on the way.

Resized_Screenshot_20230927_151540_Messages.jpg

Charles Hobson Sr.

Provided

Surveillance video shows two men — one armed — walking up to Hobson Sr. and shooting him in the leg about 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, according to police reports. One of the assailants then picked something up from the ground before they both fled.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found Hobson lying unconscious on the grass and then spotted Hobson Sr.’s missing 2023 Lincoln Nautilus traveling through the alley behind his house, according to the reports.

Hobson Sr. died about an hour later.

Blood was found on the grass in front of Hobson’s home and inside his Nautilus SUV.

Hobson Sr. drove Lincoln model vehicles for as long as Hobson Jr. could remember and had recently traded his 30-year-old Lincoln Continental for a 2023 upgrade, his son said.

Hobson Jr. last saw his father when he made the trip from Atlanta for a 130th church anniversary celebration earlier this month at St. Mark United Methodist Church, where the two hugged and talked.

“He was a man everybody looked up to. He had words of encouragement for everybody he came in contact with,” Hobson Jr. said. “I’m going to miss his voice, his smile.”

Hobson Jr. described his father as someone who he “never heard say a cross word to anybody.”

“He is going to be missed tremendously in his community, his church, his family,” Hobson Jr. said. “Those that knew him, loved him. I cannot imagine anybody that would have anything negative to say.”

Hobson Jr. told the Sun-Times his father’s smile was the physical trait that stood out most about him.

“His smile was sunshine.” Hobson Jr. said. “It was light, it was disarming.” “He loved life. He’d always look for the positive in everything,” Hobson Jr. said.

Next Up In Crime
New ATF boss in Chicago setting up ‘intelligence center’ to solve more gun crimes
Time to reshingle? Michael Madigan’s name stripped from property tax law firm he helped found
Englewood man dies after shooting in Chicago Lawn
City Council confirms Larry Snelling as CPD superintendent by unanimous vote
‘Cartel wife’ Valerie Gaytan, whose husband helped bring down El Chapo, warns of ‘fast life’
‘Is Chicago savable?’ GOP congressional hearing in Chicago marked by partisan attacks, false claims
The Latest
Justin Fields is sacked last Oct. 30, the first game of the Bears’ 13-game losing streak.
Bears
Losers of 13 straight, Bears insist ‘1 win would change a lot’
Wednesday was the third day of the 12th month without a Bears win.
By Patrick Finley
 
A struggling gallery owner (Uma Thurman) agrees to launder money for a crime boss (Samuel L. Jackson) in “The Kill Room.”
Movies and TV
‘The Kill Room’: Thurman, Jackson show great chemistry in a dark, well-acted art satire
The two ‘Pulp Fiction’ actors play schemers from very different walks of life.
By Richard Roeper
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters as Congress returns to work days before a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 26.
Letters to the Editor
This is not your father’s Republican Party
Republicans are not doing their job to prevent a government shutdown. They pledge loyalty to someone who incited a riot against the Constitution.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Alejandro García Nelo junto a su ofrenda “54,950 latidos de corazón” en el Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano en Pilsen.
La Voz Chicago
Ofrendas del Día de los Muertos honran a las víctimas de terremoto y a las mujeres asesinadas en exhibición de Pilsen
El Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano presenta su 37ª exhibición anual del Día de Muertos.
By Ambar Colón
 
White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus drifts back but can’t make the play on a bloop single by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jace Peterson on Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox inch closer to 100 losses
Diamondbacks win 3-0; Sox shut out for 13th time this season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 