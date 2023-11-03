The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Aurora crew leader of ruthless Mexican drug cartel freed on bond

Pablo Vega Cuevas has admitted he was in charge of an operation in which thousands of kilograms of heroin were shipped from Mexico to warehouses in Aurora on passenger buses.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Aurora crew leader of ruthless Mexican drug cartel freed on bond
Pablo Vega Cuevas.

Pablo Vega Cuevas.

Sun-Times files

The former Chicago-area crew leader for the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel in Mexico has been freed on bond after sitting in jail for more than nine years on federal charges.

Pablo Vega Cuevas has been cooperating with federal authorities against the cartel, which is accused of shipping thousands of pounds of heroin to the Chicago area on passenger buses. The cartel also is suspected of participating in the presumed massacre of 43 college students in Mexico in 2014.

Vega, who grew up in Aurora, appeared in court Thursday in an orange jail uniform and listened to a Spanish translation of the proceedings on headphones. His defense attorney Robert Rascia asked to speak with the judge and prosecutor out of earshot of the public. They huddled for about seven minutes.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso then ordered Vega freed in lieu of a $200,000 bond secured with property. Prosecutors didn’t object. Vega, arrested in late 2014, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parthum told the judge his order will prevent a situation in which Vega remains in jail awaiting sentencing for longer than his eventual prison term.

Vega will remain on house arrest until his sentencing, the judge said. He was barred from having contact with a reputed leader of the cartel. The next hearing in Vega’s case is scheduled for June but a date for his sentencing hasn’t been set.

Contributing: Jon Seidel

Related

Next Up In Crime
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
Man charged in deadly attack on Mag Mile removed from courtroom after repeated outbursts
A Chicago police officer was accused of sexual assault. The top cop pushed to keep him on the force.
Feds’ seizure of jet in Gary tied to reputed leader of Mexican cocaine ring
LiFE Restaurant in West Garfield Park aims to nourish community
West Garfield Park activist fights to improve ‘wellness’ of community
The Latest
Pro-Israel signs are shown after they were torn up. Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023.
Suburban Chicago
Jewish community in Skokie raises fears after Israeli yard signs stolen, torn up
Multiple houses on several blocks were targeted overnight with their pro-Israel signs vandalized and stolen.
By Isabel Funk
 
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield.&nbsp;
Springfield
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
The court found that Illinois’ controversial gun law survived the first part of a two-step test laid out in a crucial June 2022 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Jon Seidel
 
A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Columnists
The whole world is watching, through its fingers
Anti-Semitism reaching historic levels worldwide. The “scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms” so bad the White House is working on a national strategy to battle it. What in the world is going on? Chaos.
By Michael Sneed
 
Kavia Simmons, founder of I Love My Coffee Black, at her cafe inside Save A Lot in Englewood, 832 W. 63rd St.
Business
I Love My Coffee Black slated to open coffee shop at Englewood Save A Lot
The online coffee company will open its first store at the former Whole Foods location by the end of this year.
By Mariah Rush
 
In this file photo, a shopper walks by with along Michigan Avenue in the Magnificent Mile, a popular shopping district.
Crime
Man charged in deadly attack on Mag Mile removed from courtroom after repeated outbursts
Henry Graham, 49, faces a first-degree murder charge in the June death of Russell Long, who was struck from behind as he walked in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 