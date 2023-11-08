The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
2 accused of fatally shooting single mom in Worth: police

Jonnie Angel Klein, 31, was in the 6800 block of West 111th Street when she was shot to death on Saturday.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Two people are facing murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in south suburban Worth over the weekend.

Single mother Jonnie Angel Klein, 31, was in the 6800 block of West 111th Street Saturday when she was shot to death, Worth police said in a statement. An autopsy Sunday determined Klein died of a gunshot wound to the left chest and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tamara Jailynn Johnson, 22, and Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, 23, were arrested Sunday after they were identified as the suspects who shot Klein, police said.

The pair was charged with first-degree murder and were expected to appear in court for detention hearings on Wednesday.

Family said Klein was the sole caretaker of her mother and leaves behind her 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

