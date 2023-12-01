Man found dead in Irving Park neighborhood

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Friday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was available.
