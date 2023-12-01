The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Man found dead in Irving Park neighborhood

The man was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of West Montrose Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.

Sun-Times file photo

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Friday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.

The Latest
Alex Alvarado, 19, was shot Aug. 20 in the Logan Square neighborhood. He died Nov. 29 of a gunshot wound, officials said.
Crime
Man dies months after Logan Square shooting: ‘He is generous, kind hearted, gentle’
Alex Alvarado, 19, was shot Aug. 20 and remained hospitalized for more than three months. He died Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Kade Heather
 
A Peoples Gas crew members works on an Albany Park neighborhood gas main in 2019.
Business
Peoples Gas warns of lost jobs, dangerous conditions unless regulators OK pipe replacement funding
In a sweeping ruling last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission put a halt to the utility’s perennially delayed and over-budget pipe project, but Peoples Gas says it needs money to wrap up projects safely.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting last year.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
The one that got away? Burke comes up empty after years-long pursuit of the ‘tuna,’ jurors hear
That testimony came as federal prosecutors finished presenting evidence that Burke tried to leverage his political clout to strongarm business for his tax appeals firm out of 601W Companies LLC of New York.
By Jon Seidel
 
That Christmas tree in your living room —&nbsp;real or fake —&nbsp;may trigger your allergies.
Well
‘Christmas tree syndrome’ is real — what are the symptoms and how to avoid it
Dust, insect droppings, pesticide, mold, varying types of pollen and that beloved pine sent might be the culprits making you miserable.
By Katie Camero | USA Today
 
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Which of Jerry Reinsdorf’s teams is in worse shape, the Bulls or the White Sox?
If the results tell us anything, it’s that voters were, on the whole, unable to distinguish between one brand of awful and the other.
By Steve Greenberg
 