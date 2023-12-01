Elk Grove Village police fatally shoot man they say was wielding knife

Elk Grove police officers fatally shot a man whom they say was armed with a knife Friday night outside a home in the northwest suburb.

Jack Murray, 24, was shot by officers about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Fern Drive, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers were responding to reports of a man with a knife.

Once officers arrived, Murray allegedly left a house with a knife and confronted police in a nearby yard, and during the exchange, police shot him.

Murray was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Three police officers were also taken to hospitals for observation.

Afterward, police said there was no “active public safety risk.”

An attorney for Murray’s family said in a statement that they weren’t allowed back into their home late Friday, and that they had “no reason to believe that the anything inside the Murrays’ family home would be pertinent or relevant to any crime.”

“We hope to cooperate with the Elk Grove Village police to determine exactly what happened during this tragic incident,” attorney Antonio Romanucci said.

Elk Grove police are conducting a criminal investigation, and the regional Major Case Assistance Team is investigating the shooting.

