Man shot dead in New City

A man was shot and killed Monday in New City on the South Side.
The man, 24, was near a sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he was shot mutiple times, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
