Monday, December 11, 2023
Man shot dead in New City

A man, 24, was in the 4900 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot multiple times, police said. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Monday in New City on the South Side.

The man, 24, was near a sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he was shot mutiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

