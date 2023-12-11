Man arrested in stabbing on Red Line train in the Loop, police say

A person was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday afternoon in the Loop, police said.

A man was on the train in the 100 block of North State Street about 3:20 p.m. when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a person who was identified as a male, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The suspect, 32, was taken into custody after he was seen damaging cars near State and Lake streets, police said.

Charges were pending.

