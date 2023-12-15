Man shot after argument in Logan Square
A 31-year-old man was in a “verbal altercation” with a 34-year-old woman in the 3500 block of West Cortland Street at about 4:39 p.m. when she pulled out a gun and shot at him several times, hitting him in the leg, according to police.
A 31-year-old man was in a “verbal altercation” with a 34-year-old woman in the 3500 block of West Cortland Street at about 4:39 p.m. when she pulled out a gun and shot at him several times, hitting him in the leg, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
One person of interest was being questioned by police.
