Monday, December 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

George Appleton, 49, and and an unidentified woman, 47, were fatally shot in a home in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue Monday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A man and a woman were shot to death Monday in a Chicago Lawn residence.

They were inside a home about 2 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when they were both shot in their heads, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear where the shots were fired from.

George Appleton, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The woman, 47, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, according to police. Her name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

