2 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man and a woman were shot to death Monday in a Chicago Lawn residence.
They were inside a home about 2 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when they were both shot in their heads, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear where the shots were fired from.
George Appleton, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The woman, 47, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, according to police. Her name hasn’t been released.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
