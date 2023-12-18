Teen shot, killed on Near West Side

A teen is dead after a Near West Side shooting Monday afternoon.
The 17-year-old boy was in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue about 5:15 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, according to police. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
