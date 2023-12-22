Woman hospitalized after being shot while driving in Ashburn
The 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street at about 6:10 p.m. when a man driving in blue Jeep fired shots, hitting her in both her legs and her abdomen, according to police.
The woman drove to a gas station in the 8700 block of South Harlem Avenue, and after calling authorities, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
