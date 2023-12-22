The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Woman hospitalized after being shot while driving in Ashburn

The 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street at about 6:10 p.m. when a man driving in blue Jeep fired shots, hitting her in both her legs and her abdomen, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File photo of police tape.

A woman was shot and wounded while driving on 83rd Street in Ashburn Friday.

Sun-Times file

A woman was hospitalized after being shot while driving in Ashburn Friday night.

The woman drove to a gas station in the 8700 block of South Harlem Avenue, and after calling authorities, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

