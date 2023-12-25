Two critically injured in scooter, car crash in Belmont Cragin
Two men were riding north on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue when they hit the side of a gray sedan traveling westbound, police said. The driver and passenger of the scooter were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition while the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured.
Two men were riding north on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue at about 12:42 a.m. when they hit the side of a gray sedan traveling westbound, police said. The driver and passenger of the scooter were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured.
Citations are pending, according to police.
