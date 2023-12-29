Woman shot after surprising suspects trying to break into her car in Grand Crossing

A woman was shot early Friday after she surprised three people who were trying to break into her car from her apartment window in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 4:40 a.m., the woman, 52, yelled from her window in the 500 block of East 74th Street after she heard the three people trying to break into her car, Chicago police said.

One of them opened fire, striking the woman in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The suspects fled from the scene. No one was reported in custody.