The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman shot after surprising suspects trying to break into her car in Grand Crossing

The woman, 52, confronted the suspects from her apartment window when one of the suspects opened fire, striking her in the shoulder.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman shot after surprising suspects trying to break into her car in Grand Crossing
Police caution at a crime scene.

A 52-year-old woman was shot Friday morning after yelling from her window at three people trying to break into her car, police said.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot early Friday after she surprised three people who were trying to break into her car from her apartment window in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 4:40 a.m., the woman, 52, yelled from her window in the 500 block of East 74th Street after she heard the three people trying to break into her car, Chicago police said.

One of them opened fire, striking the woman in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The suspects fled from the scene. No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Several rescued when ‘heavy fire’ erupts in Edgewater apartment building: CFD
State trooper, 2 Chicago cops hurt in 5-vehicle wreck on ‘wet and cold and slippery’ Dan Ryan: officials
Prison bus trips offer ‘lifeline’ for kids and incarcerated moms
Pedestrian killed in Washington Heights car crash
14-year-old girl fends off kidnap attempt in Albany Park
Family seeks justice for Lyft driver shot, killed in Austin day after Christmas
The Latest
Sun-Times reporter Mary Norkol displays one of her own tattoos — a sword shaped like a pen.
Inking Well
Getting tattoos put me at odds with my parents. Maybe the clash was what we needed.
Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mary Norkol writes about her own body art, how coming home for the holidays and other visits with new ink hasn’t always been well received. But her folks seem to be warming to her tattoos.
By Mary Norkol
 
Plainfield North’s Jeffrey Fleming (33) shoots from just outside the lane against Simeon.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament results.
By Michael O’Brien
 
CFD_02.JPG
Crime
Several rescued when ‘heavy fire’ erupts in Edgewater apartment building: CFD
The fire started about 8:15 a.m. at 1020 W. Foster Ave., according to the fire department.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Style Croissants, lined up on a baking sheet, feature a hot dog wrapped in a golden-brown pastry, topped with poppy seeds, a tomato, a pepper and a pickle.
Entertainment and Culture
Daisies and The Wieners Circle take a pig in a blanket to the next level in new collab
Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.
By Katie Anthony
 
Artist Edward Hopper sits by a manual printing press in his New York studio in a 1950s photo.
Entertainment and Culture
Artist Edward Hopper’s life gets the PBS documentary treatment
Engaging ‘American Masters’ profile focuses on the ‘Nighthawks’ painter’s two great loves: American imagery, and his talented wife
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 