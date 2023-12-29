The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Several rescued when ‘heavy fire’ erupts in Edgewater apartment building: CFD

The fire started about 8:15 a.m. at 1020 W. Foster Ave., according to the fire department.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
An extra-alarm fire has been extinguished with at least two people injured in Edgewater Friday morning.

The ‘heavy fire,’ at 1020 W. Foster Ave, started about 8:15 a.m. and began spreading, according to the fire department.

As of about 8 a.m. ladders were raised to the sixth floor for several people “at windows looking to get out,” the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As of about 8:45 a.m., the fire, which spread to the seventh floor, was out and two people were taken to a hospital, the department said.

