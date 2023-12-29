Several rescued when ‘heavy fire’ erupts in Edgewater apartment building: CFD
The fire started about 8:15 a.m. at 1020 W. Foster Ave., according to the fire department.
An extra-alarm fire has been extinguished with at least two people injured in Edgewater Friday morning.
The ‘heavy fire,’ at 1020 W. Foster Ave, started about 8:15 a.m. and began spreading, according to the fire department.
As of about 8 a.m. ladders were raised to the sixth floor for several people “at windows looking to get out,” the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As of about 8:45 a.m., the fire, which spread to the seventh floor, was out and two people were taken to a hospital, the department said.
Check back for details.
State trooper, 2 Chicago cops hurt in 5-vehicle wreck on ‘wet and cold and slippery’ Dan Ryan: officials
The Latest
Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.
Engaging ‘American Masters’ profile focuses on the ‘Nighthawks’ painter’s two great loves: American imagery, and his talented wife
State trooper, 2 Chicago cops hurt in 5-vehicle wreck on ‘wet and cold and slippery’ Dan Ryan: officials
One Chicago police car and two state police cars were involved in the crashes that happened about 2:15 a.m. near 87th Street.
The Reunification Ride program to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Lincoln reconnects families separated by incarceration.
In its 75-year history, the Sun-Times has had its share of doozies, from wrongly declaring Ford would be Reagan’s running mate to accidentally publishing an obituary for the teachers union president before she died.