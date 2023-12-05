The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Man dies in fall from parking garage in Streeterville

The 47-year-old man fell from a garage in the first block of East Delaware Place Tuesday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.

Sun-Times file

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who fell from a parking garage in Streeterville Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old fell about 2 p.m. from a garage in the first block of East Delaware Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play was not suspected, police said.

The Latest
The Lubavitch Chabad of the Loop, Gold Coast and Lincoln Park celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on a 30-foot menorah at Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St., on the first night of Hanukkah, Nov. 27.
Religion
Hanukkah celebrations begin as Chicago area prepares for 8 days of lights
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration that begins Thursday.
By Violet Miller
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state is ending development of a proposed migrant camp in Brighton Park at 38th Street and California Avenue.
Immigration
Pritzker rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park
The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday that showed the location at 38th and California required metals and chemicals cleanup.
By Tina SfondelesBrett Chase, and 1 more
 
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
Think college football’s rankings are messed up? College basketball’s are on a different level
Why isn’t Northwestern ranked after beating No. 1 Purdue? The answer must be that it would make too much sense. But that’s just one of many examples.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Joli Angel Robinson was names the new CEO of the Center on Halsted Dec. 5, 2023.
LGBTQIA+
Center on Halsted names Joli Angel Robinson as new CEO
Robinson’s duties will include helping shape the strategic direction of the organization, working collaboratively with board, staff and the wider community and driving new systems and policies to “ensure the Center is equipped to address the evolving challenges and needs of today’s LGBTQ community.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
Alex Alvarado, de 19 años, murió el 29 de noviembre de una herida de bala, según las autoridades. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Muere joven tres meses después de ser baleado en Logan Square
Alex Alvarado, de 19 años, fue baleado el 20 de agosto y permaneció hospitalizado durante más de tres meses. Murió el 29 de noviembre, según la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.
By Kade Heather
 