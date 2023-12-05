Man dies in fall from parking garage in Streeterville

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who fell from a parking garage in Streeterville Tuesday afternoon.
The 47-year-old fell about 2 p.m. from a garage in the first block of East Delaware Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play was not suspected, police said.
