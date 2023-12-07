Person found shot dead in Chicago Lawn

A person was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn.
The person, a male of unknown age, was found about 3:40 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
