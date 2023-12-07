The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Person found shot dead in Chicago Lawn

The victim, a male of unknown age, was found about 3:40 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person found shot dead in Chicago Lawn
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A person was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn.

The person, a male of unknown age, was found about 3:40 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot near West Loop homeless encampment
Suspect had relationship with mother killed in Romeoville family slayings, police say
Off-duty Chicago cop fatally strikes pedestrian near House of Blues in River North
Chicago’s armed robberies surge, in five charts
Man shot during fight outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Pedestrian hit and killed when SUV jumps curb in River North: CPD
The Latest
Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s living room features stained glass windows and vintage furniture they’ve collected over the years.
Architecture and Design
The apartment Chicago is falling in love with
After looking for a subleaser on Facebook Marketplace, sisters Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s apartment became the center of viral posts fawning over the 1886 home.
By Katie Anthony
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2022.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Defense: ‘Computer mistake,’ not pressure from Ed Burke, caused delays in Burger King work
City Hall bureaucracy took center stage in former Ald. Ed Burke’s corruption trial Thursday as one of the finer disputed points in the case came to a head.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Curie’s Taevion Collier (21) looks on during the game against Phillips.
High School Basketball
Taevion Collier, Cliff Alexander’s brother, emerges as a major factor in Curie’s win against Phillips
Collier and his coach, Mike Oliver, knew it was impossible for Collier to live up to his brother’s legend. Instead, Collier did things the Curie way. He waited his turn.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The South Lot (lower left corner) outside Soldier Field is one of several sites under consideration as a location for a new Bears stadium.
Bears
Could Bears stay on lakefront? Team researching Soldier Field parking lot for new stadium
The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the South Lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest example of the team exploring options for a new stadium outside of Arlington Heights.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 
The Century and Consumers Buildings in Chicago.
Editorials
Landmarks commission must move to protect historic Century and Consumers buildings
A vote in favor of designating both skyscrapers as landmarks is the right way to go. It tells the feds the city wants the two historic properties saved.
By CST Editorial Board
 