Woman fatally shot during Southwest Side argument

A woman is dead after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood late Thursday on the far Southwest Side, police said.

A witness told police the woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was arguing with a man when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head and neck about 11:45 p.m. near the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue near the city of Burbank, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene and was not arrested.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

