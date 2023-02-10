Man fatally shot in South Shore home

A man was shot and killed in a South Shore home Friday morning.
The man, 24, was attacked in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue around 10:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was shot in the face and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
