Man shot during argument on Blue Line train on Near West Side

Friday, February 10, 2023
Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA Blue Line train approaches the Harlem stop.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Friday as he stepped off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was arguing with another person around 5:45 p.m. when that person pulled out a handgun and fired, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred as the two exited onto the Illinois Medical District station platform, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said. 

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police. 

No one was in custody.

