Man shot during argument on Blue Line train on Near West Side

A man was shot Friday as he stepped off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side, police said.
The 38-year-old victim was arguing with another person around 5:45 p.m. when that person pulled out a handgun and fired, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred as the two exited onto the Illinois Medical District station platform, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The Redwings are the only top-level team in the area that hasn’t had a letdown this season.
The 77 Committee is the name of the fledgling effort by Lightfoot allies to bolster the embattled first-term mayor in the Feb. 28 election — often in ways she may not legally be able to do herself.
Dr. Aleta Clark brought the group, who normally live in tents in Pilsen, to stay at a hotel for a month. After the hotel canceled the reservations, Clark decided she would carry out a dream to open a transitional housing center.
Songwriter Justin Tranter is donating $500,000 to the school to support scholarship programs for students in need.
Police issue citations as activists attempt to enter shuttered Woodlawn school housing newly arrived immigrants
The city’s plans to transform the shuttered James Wadsworth Elementary School into a temporary shelter for migrants seeking asylum has been met with controversy in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.