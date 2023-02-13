Boy, 15, shot on sidewalk in South Chicago
The boy was standing with two girls about 9:15 p.m. when three males walked up to them and began shooting, police said. He is hospitalized in good condition.
A teenage boy was shot on a sidewalk Monday night in South Chicago.
The 15-year-old was standing with two girls about 9:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when three males walked up to them and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the right hand and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
I’ve said this many times, but it bears repeating: Playing quarterback in the NFL — and excelling at it — is the hardest thing anybody can do in sports. Nothing compares.
Michigan State University police say multiple people have been hurt in shootings on campus. Students, staff are told to shelter in place. A suspect is being sought.
Turnovers and 3-for-21 three-point shooting plague the Bulls in their 100-91 loss to the Magic. They have lost four games in a row.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot questions Brandon Johnson’s commitment to funding Chicago police. Activist Ja’Mal Green accuses Johnson of ‘being a fraud.’
Westbrook — or any player on the buyout market, for that matter — would have to be bought out by his previous team before March 1 to be eligible for a postseason roster.