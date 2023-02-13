Boy, 15, shot on sidewalk in South Chicago

A teenage boy was shot on a sidewalk Monday night in South Chicago.

The 15-year-old was standing with two girls about 9:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when three males walked up to them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the right hand and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

