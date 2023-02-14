The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Charges filed against man shot by Chicago police in North Lawndale

Javontay Kindred, 25, is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot by Chicago police Monday is accused of assaulting an officer and weapons offenses.

Javontay Kindred, 25, was with a group of people near a vehicle that was double-parked in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue in North Lawndale about 11:35 a.m. when officers tried to “conduct an investigatory stop,” Chicago police said.

Kindred allegedly started running “while in possession of a firearm,” police said. Officers followed him to a vacant lot, where one of them opened fire, striking Kindred in the upper body, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Kindred is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon.

No officers were hurt, police said. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days as per department policy.

On Tuesday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was “unclear ... if the individual discharged his weapon at police.”

COPA said it was responding to Monday’s shooting shortly after it happened. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the oversight agency at (312) 746-3609.

The shooting happened so close to Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts that members of the administration “heard shots fired in the vicinity of the school,” Principal Zarree Walker said in a note to parents later Monday.

Kindred is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

