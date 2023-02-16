Man fatally shot in West Englewood home

A man is dead after being shot in a West Englewood home early Thursday, police said.
The man, 19, was inside a residence in the 1800 block of West 69th Street when someone outside fired shots around 12:25 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
There was no one in custody.
After indictment of Oak Lawn cop, civil rights group presses for charges against two other cops in beating of 17-year-old suspect
The Latest
The hostile treatment frustrates the older woman, who is ready to give up on getting along with the daughter.
Billy Crudup leads stellar cast in a dark Apple TV+ comedy set in a future world with a retro 1950s vibe.
Ald. Jim Gardiner faces five contenders in the Northwest Side ward — and a string of scandals. While the first term incumbent has name recognition, it’s not necessarily the kind of recognition a candidate wants among potential voters.
With Ald. Sophia King running for mayor instead of reelection, six candidates are hoping to replace her in the 4th Ward. In the 11th Ward, appointed Ald. Nicole Lee faces six challengers.
Three teams have been shortlisted in an effort to bring much-needed new housing and retail to the area near the CTA’s Green Line stop at Lake Street and Kedzie Avenue.