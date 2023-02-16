The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in West Englewood home

The man, 19, was inside the residence when someone from outside fired shots into the residence, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in West Englewood home
Police_Tape_3.jpg

A man is dead after being shot in a West Englewood home early Thursday, police said.

The man, 19, was inside a residence in the 1800 block of West 69th Street when someone outside fired shots around 12:25 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall; 1 suspect in is custody
Attorney for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord demands trial, says client was framed
After indictment of Oak Lawn cop, civil rights group presses for charges against two other cops in beating of 17-year-old suspect
Man was holding gun when he was shot by Chicago cop in North Lawndale, oversight agency says
Highland Park parade shooting suspect’s father indicted
Arrest warrant issued for former MTV star accused of arranging to have sex with underage girl
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman refuses to warm up to dad’s girlfriend
The hostile treatment frustrates the older woman, who is ready to give up on getting along with the daughter.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Hello_Tomorrow_Photo_010101.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Hello Tomorrow!’: On show about selling lunar homes, gorgeous look is eclipsed by meandering story
Billy Crudup leads stellar cast in a dark Apple TV+ comedy set in a future world with a retro 1950s vibe.
By Richard Roeper
 
Candidates in the 45th Ward (from left) Ald. Jim Gardiner, James Suh, Megan Mathias, Marija Tomic, Susanna Ernst and Ana Santoyo participate in a forum at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park.&nbsp;
Elections
Big issues in Gardiner’s reelection bid in 45th Ward are crime, development — and Gardiner himself
Ald. Jim Gardiner faces five contenders in the Northwest Side ward — and a string of scandals. While the first term incumbent has name recognition, it’s not necessarily the kind of recognition a candidate wants among potential voters.
By Andy Grimm
 
Fourth ward candidates (clockwise from top left) Prentice Butler, Ebony D. Lucas, Helen West, Tracey Bey, Lamont Robinson and Matthew “Khari” Humphries.
News
South Side candidates rush to succeed departing King in 4th Ward, oust appointed Lee in 11th Ward
With Ald. Sophia King running for mayor instead of reelection, six candidates are hoping to replace her in the 4th Ward. In the 11th Ward, appointed Ald. Nicole Lee faces six challengers.
By Mary Norkol
 
One of three finalist proposals for a city plan to redevelop an area near Lake Street and Kedzie Avenue in Garfield Park.
Editorials
Lake-Kedzie redevelopment plan seeks to improve West Side’s story
Three teams have been shortlisted in an effort to bring much-needed new housing and retail to the area near the CTA’s Green Line stop at Lake Street and Kedzie Avenue.
By CST Editorial Board
 